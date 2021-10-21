Twitter
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Del found using ticker (IRM) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 40.13. With the stocks previous close at 44.95 this would imply there is a potential downside of -10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.2 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,182m. Company Website: http://www.ironmountain.com

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

