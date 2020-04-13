iRadimed Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 54.2% Upside

iRadimed Corporation with ticker code (IRMD) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 31. Now with the previous closing price of 20.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 54.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.01 while the 200 day moving average is 23.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $238m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iradimed.com

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn