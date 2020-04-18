iRadimed Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 54.0% Upside

iRadimed Corporation with ticker code (IRMD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 30. Now with the previous closing price of 19.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 54.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.26. The market cap for the company is $237m. Company Website: http://www.iradimed.com

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

