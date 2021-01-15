Twitter
iRadimed Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.4% Upside

iRadimed Corporation found using ticker (IRMD) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 26 with a mean TP of 28. With the stocks previous close at 23.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.82. The market cap for the company is $299m. Company Website: http://www.iradimed.com

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

