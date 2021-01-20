iRadimed Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

iRadimed Corporation found using ticker (IRMD) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.92 and the 200 day MA is 22.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $292m. Company Website: http://www.iradimed.com

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.