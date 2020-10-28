IQVIA Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

IQVIA Holdings with ticker code (IQV) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 204 and 140 calculating the mean target price we have 184.56. With the stocks previous close at 167.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 160.96 and the 200 day moving average is 150.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,092m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iqvia.com

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support services; and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The company has a strategic alliance with ACCORD-2 to provide single research platform to speed development of new COVID-19 treatments. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

