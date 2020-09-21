iQIYI – Consensus Indicates Potential .9% Upside

iQIYI found using ticker (IQ) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.14 and 13.97 calculating the mean target price we have 23.08. Now with the previous closing price of 22.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of .9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,021m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iqiyi.com

iQIYI, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, and online advertising services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Mall, an e-commerce platform with a focus on entertainment-related merchandise, such as VR glasses, as well as sells electronics, apparel and accessories, and beauty and skincare products; iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting service which enables users to follow their favorite hosts, celebrities and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Paopao, an entertainment-based social media platform. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing business, as well as developing a video community app Suike. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com and changed its name to iQIYI in November 2017. iQIYI was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

