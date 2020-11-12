Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

iQIYI – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.0% Downside

iQIYI found using ticker (IQ) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 31.35 and 15.07 calculating the mean target price we have 23.47. With the stocks previous close at 26.36 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.0%. The 50 day MA is 23.96 and the 200 day moving average is 21.34. The company has a market cap of $19,170m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iqiyi.com

iQIYI, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, and online advertising services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Mall, an e-commerce platform with a focus on entertainment-related merchandise, such as VR glasses, as well as sells electronics, apparel and accessories, and beauty and skincare products; iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting service which enables users to follow their favorite hosts, celebrities and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Paopao, an entertainment-based social media platform. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing business, as well as developing a video community app Suike. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com and changed its name to iQIYI in November 2017. iQIYI was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.