iQIYI – Consensus Indicates Potential 980.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

iQIYI found using ticker (IQ) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 174.84 and 58.28 and has a mean target at 97.87. With the stocks previous close at 9.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 980.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.46 while the 200 day moving average is 15.95. The company has a market cap of $7,838m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.iqiyi.com

iQIYI, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, and online advertising services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Mall, an e-commerce platform that focuses on entertainment-related merchandise, such as VR glasses, as well as sells electronics, apparel and accessories, and beauty and skincare products; iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting service that enables users to follow their favorite hosts, celebrities, and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Paopao, a social platform. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as in developing Suike, a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com and changed its name to iQIYI in November 2017. iQIYI was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.