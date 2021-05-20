iQIYI – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.0% Upside

iQIYI with ticker code (IQ) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30.2 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 23.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 67.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.13 and the 200 day moving average is 20.84. The company has a market cap of $10,561m. Company Website: http://www.iqiyi.com

iQIYI, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, and online advertising services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Mall, an e-commerce platform that focuses on entertainment-related merchandise, such as VR glasses, as well as sells electronics, apparel and accessories, and beauty and skincare products; iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting service that enables users to follow their favorite hosts, celebrities, and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Paopao, a social platform. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as in developing Suike, a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com and changed its name to iQIYI in November 2017. iQIYI was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.