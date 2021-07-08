iQIYI – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

iQIYI found using ticker (IQ) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27.9 and 14.95 and has a mean target at 21.11. Now with the previous closing price of 14.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 46.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,647m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iqiyi.com

iQIYI, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, and online advertising services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Mall, an e-commerce platform that focuses on entertainment-related merchandise, such as VR glasses, as well as sells electronics, apparel and accessories, and beauty and skincare products; iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting service that enables users to follow their favorite hosts, celebrities, and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Paopao, a social platform. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as in developing Suike, a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com and changed its name to iQIYI in November 2017. iQIYI was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.