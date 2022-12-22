Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

iQIYI – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

iQIYI found using ticker (IQ) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16.98 and 2.6 and has a mean target at 5.16. Now with the previous closing price of 4.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,777m. Company Website: https://www.iqiyi.com

The potential market cap would be $4,459m based on the market concensus.

iQIYI, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, and online advertising services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting service that enables users to follow their favorite hosts, celebrities, and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite, an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com and changed its name to iQIYI in November 2017. iQIYI was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

