IQE plc 28.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

IQE plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IQE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SPECULATIVE BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. IQE plc are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 73.5 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 28.9% from today’s opening price of 57 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 7.45 points and increased 10.32 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 76.3 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 18.86 GBX.

IQE plc has a 50 day moving average of 57.01 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 48.70. There are currently 797,268,610 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,370,052. Market capitalisation for LON:IQE is £444,875,878 GBP.

