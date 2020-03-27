IQE plc 25.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

IQE plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IQE) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. IQE plc are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 40 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 25.3% from today’s opening price of 31.92 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 19.03 points and decreased 17.94 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 96 GBX while the year low share price is currently 18.86 GBX.

IQE plc has a 50 day moving average of 47.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 56.24. There are currently 1,146,269,670 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,498,906. Market capitalisation for LON:IQE is £242,431,496 GBP.

