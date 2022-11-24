Twitter Linkedin Facebook

IQE plc 16.7% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

IQE plc with ticker (LON:IQE) now has a potential upside of 16.7% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 60 GBX for the company, which when compared to the IQE plc share price of 50 GBX at opening today (24/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.7%. Trading has ranged between 28 (52 week low) and 51 (52 week high) with an average of 1,820,914 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £405,873,248.

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of compound semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics and CMOSS++. The Wireless segment is a part of the business that manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the wireless market, which includes radio frequency devices that enable wireless communications. The Photonics segment is a part of the business that manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the photonics market, which includes applications that either transmit or sense light, both visible and infrared. The CMOSS++ segment is part of the business that manufactures and sells advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon, which includes the combination of the advanced properties of compound semiconductors with silicon technologies. The Company’s geographical area includes Europe, the Americas and Asia.



