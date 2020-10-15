IQE plc 1189.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

IQE plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IQE) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SPECULATIVE BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. IQE plc are listed in the Technology sector within AIM. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 735 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1,189.5% from today’s opening price of 57 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 3.2 points and increased 11.9 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 76.3 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 18.86 GBX.

IQE plc has a 50 day moving average of 59.23 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 49.38. There are currently 799,889,941 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,026,690. Market capitalisation for LON:IQE is £453,213,642 GBP.

