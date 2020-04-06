IPG Photonics Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 48.0% Upside

IPG Photonics Corporation found using ticker (IPGP) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 113 calculating the mean target price we have 152.31. Now with the previous closing price of 102.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 48.0%. The 50 day MA is 119.77 and the 200 day moving average is 134.31. The company has a market cap of $5,451m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ipgphotonics.com

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company’s laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

