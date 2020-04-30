IP Group Plc 25.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

IP Group Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IPO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. IP Group Plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 73 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 25.9% from the opening price of 58 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 7.9 points and decreased 11.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 104 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 41.45 GBX.

IP Group Plc has a 50 day moving average of 59.37 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 63.87. There are currently 1,062,353,734 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,693,258. Market capitalisation for LON:IPO is £599,167,522 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn