Ion Geophysical Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 103.2% Upside

Ion Geophysical Corporation with ticker code (IO) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.17. With the stocks previous close at 1.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 103.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.58 and the 200 day MA is 2.13. The market cap for the company is $22m. Company Website: http://www.iongeo.com

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

