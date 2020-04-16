InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Co – Consenus Indicates Potential 2,367.1% Upside

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Co with ticker code (NVIV) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 37.5 and 37.5 and has a mean target at 37.5. With the stocks previous close at 1.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2,367.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.49 and the 200 day MA is 7.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $3m. Visit the company website at: http://www.invivotherapeutics.com

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

