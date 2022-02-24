Invinity Energy Systems PLC 72.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Invinity Energy Systems PLC with ticker (LON:IES) now has a potential upside of 72.5% according to Canaccord Genuity.







Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Invinity Energy Systems PLC share price of 83 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 72.5%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 83 (52 week high) with an average of 244,900 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £95,856,141.



Invinity Energy Systems PLC, formerly Redt Energy Plc, is a jersey-based vanadium flow battery company. The Company’s vanadium flow batteries are a form of non-degrading energy storage, already deployed and a key alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries. The vanadium flow batteries are a form of heavy-duty, stationary energy storage, used primarily in high-utilization applications such as being coupled with industrial scale solar generation for distributed, low-carbon energy projects. Its flow batteries store energy in a non-flammable, liquid electrolyte, held in tanks within a self-contained module. Its storage markets are Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and Africa.







