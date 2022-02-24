Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Invinity Energy Systems PLC 72.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

Invinity Energy Systems PLC with ticker (LON:IES) now has a potential upside of 72.5% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Invinity Energy Systems PLC share price of 83 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 72.5%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 83 (52 week high) with an average of 244,900 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £95,856,141.

Invinity Energy Systems PLC, formerly Redt Energy Plc, is a jersey-based vanadium flow battery company. The Company’s vanadium flow batteries are a form of non-degrading energy storage, already deployed and a key alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries. The vanadium flow batteries are a form of heavy-duty, stationary energy storage, used primarily in high-utilization applications such as being coupled with industrial scale solar generation for distributed, low-carbon energy projects. Its flow batteries store energy in a non-flammable, liquid electrolyte, held in tanks within a self-contained module. Its storage markets are Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and Africa.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.