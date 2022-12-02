Investec plc 13.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Investec plc with ticker (LON:INVP) now has a potential upside of 13.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 540 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Investec plc share price of 470 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 13.0%. Trading has ranged between 336 (52 week low) and 541 (52 week high) with an average of 1,191,478 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,836,740,600.



Investec plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers international banking, investment and wealth management services in South Africa and the United Kingdom, as well as certain other countries. The Company provides private banking services to a small number of clients’ individual needs. The Company provides private bankers, who are also a personal connection to the client’s network of wealth managers, mortgage and lending specialists, and foreign exchange dealers. Its Website and the application are available for all day to day banking needs, such as checking balance, making transfers, requesting personal identification number (PIN). The Company provides a range of products and services, including specialized lending and treasury activities. The company works with individual clients to plan and manage their wealth, and with charities, trusts and clients of professional advisers.







