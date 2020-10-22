INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.6% Downside

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC with ticker code (IVR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2.15 calculating the average target price we see 2.55. With the stocks previous close at 2.79 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.8 and the 200 day moving average is 3.23. The market cap for the company is $495m. Visit the company website at: http://www.invescomortgagecapital.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

