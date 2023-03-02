INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC found using ticker (IVR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12.5 and 12 with a mean TP of 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 12.53 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.64 and the 200 day MA is 14.12. The company has a market cap of $473m. Find out more information at: https://www.invescomortgagecapital.com

The potential market cap would be $465m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.