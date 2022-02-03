INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC with ticker code (IVR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 and has a mean target at 3. Now with the previous closing price of 2.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $823m. Company Website: https://www.invescomortgagecapital.com

The potential market cap would be $921m based on the market concensus.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.