INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC found using ticker (IVR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 11.5 with a mean TP of 12.5. With the stocks previous close at 13.45 this would imply there is a potential downside of -7.1%. The day 50 moving average is 12.41 and the 200 day MA is 16.93. The company has a market cap of $470m. Visit the company website at: https://www.invescomortgagecapital.com

The potential market cap would be $437m based on the market concensus.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.