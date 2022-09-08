Twitter
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC found using ticker (IVR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15.5 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.55 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The 50 day MA is 15.97 and the 200 day moving average is 21.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $517m. Find out more information at: https://www.invescomortgagecapital.com

The potential market cap would be $493m based on the market concensus.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

