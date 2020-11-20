Twitter
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.1% Downside

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC found using ticker (IVR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2.15 with the average target price sitting at 2.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.23 this would indicate that there is a downside of -21.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.89 and the 200 day MA is 3.18. The company has a market cap of $584m. Visit the company website at: http://www.invescomortgagecapital.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

