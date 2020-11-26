Invacare Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.3% Upside

Invacare Corporation found using ticker (IVC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 and has a mean target at 14.33. Now with the previous closing price of 9.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 57.3%. The 50 day MA is 8.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $301m. Find out more information at: http://www.invacare.com

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.