Invacare Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.4% Upside

Invacare Corporation with ticker code (IVC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 and has a mean target at 14.33. With the stocks previous close at 8.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 71.4%. The day 50 moving average is 8.08 while the 200 day moving average is 7.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $294m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.invacare.com

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

