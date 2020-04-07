Intuitive Surgical – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Intuitive Surgical with ticker code (ISRG) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 700 and 365 with the average target price sitting at 594.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 462.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The 50 day MA is 506.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 552.32. The market cap for the company is $58,403m. Find out more information at: http://www.intuitive.com

Intuitive Surgical, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies. Intuitive Surgical was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

