Intuitive Surgical – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Intuitive Surgical with ticker code (ISRG) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 700 and 595 with the average target price sitting at 650.62. With the stocks previous close at 559.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 590.56 while the 200 day moving average is 549.08. The market cap for the company is $65,371m. Find out more information at: http://www.intuitive.com

Intuitive Surgical designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon’s natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient’s body. The company’s da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, it provides da Vinci Single-Site, a set of non-wristed and wristed instruments and accessories that allow da Vinci Surgical Systems to work through a single incision. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.