Intuit Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 21.9% Upside

Intuit Inc. with ticker code (INTU) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 345 and 210 with the average target price sitting at 285. With the stocks previous close at 233.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 269.23 while the 200 day moving average is 267.11. The company has a market cap of $60,585m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.intuit.com

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Online Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company’s Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, Websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

