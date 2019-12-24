Intuit – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Intuit found using ticker (INTU) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 320 and 190 with a mean TP of 280.56. Now with the previous closing price of 267.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 260.22 and the 200 day MA is 267.34. The market cap for the company is $69,315m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.intuit.com

Intuit provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Online Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company’s Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, Websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.