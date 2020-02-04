Intuit – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Intuit with ticker code (INTU) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 320 and 190 and has a mean target at 285.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 280.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 273.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 269.29. The company has a market cap of $73,615m. Find out more information at: http://www.intuit.com

Intuit provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Online Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company’s Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, Websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.