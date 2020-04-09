Intu Properties plc common stock 37.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Intu Properties plc common stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INTU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘REDUCE’ today by analysts at HSBC. Intu Properties plc common stock are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 3 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -37.4% from the opening price of 4.79 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0.21 points and decreased 21.26 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 104.27 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3.1 GBX.

Intu Properties plc common stock has a 50 day moving average of 10.19 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 35.33. There are currently 1,355,040,243 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,568,845. Market capitalisation for LON:INTU is £60,299,288 GBP.

