Intu Properties plc common stock 21.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

Intu Properties plc common stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:INTU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Intu Properties plc common stock are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 14 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -21.8% from today’s opening price of 17.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 16.1 points and decreased 28.09 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 122.15 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 17.9 GBX.

Intu Properties plc common stock has a 50 day moving average of 33.02 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 56.54. There are currently 766,293,613 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,321,954. Market capitalisation for LON:INTU is £254,625,617 GBP.