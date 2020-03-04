Intu Properties plc common stock 16.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

Intu Properties plc common stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:INTU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Intu Properties plc common stock are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 5 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -16.7% from today’s opening price of 6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 11.27 points and decreased 29.73 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 116.05 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 5.52 GBX.

Intu Properties plc common stock has a 50 day moving average of 20.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 45.89. There are currently 1,355,040,243 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,669,496. Market capitalisation for LON:INTU is £104,067,088 GBP.

