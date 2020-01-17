Intu Properties plc common stock 13.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Intu Properties plc common stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:INTU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Intu Properties plc common stock are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 20 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -13.8% from the opening price of 23.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 11.08 points and decreased 23.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 122.15 GBX while the year low share price is currently 22.73 GBX.

Intu Properties plc common stock has a 50 day moving average of 35.09 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 58.84. There are currently 1,355,040,243 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,902,193. Market capitalisation for LON:INTU is £312,197,200 GBP.