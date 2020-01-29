Intu Properties plc common stock 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Intu Properties plc common stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:INTU) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Intu Properties plc common stock are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 21 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 10.8% from today’s opening price of 18.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.05 points and decreased 27.08 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 122.15 GBX while the 52 week low is 17.9 GBX.

Intu Properties plc common stock has a 50 day moving average of 32.12 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 55.92. There are currently 1,355,040,243 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,713,987. Market capitalisation for LON:INTU is £257,118,891 GBP.