IntriCon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.2% Upside

IntriCon Corporation with ticker code (IIN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 23.67. With the stocks previous close at 14.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 59.2%. The 50 day MA is 12.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $135m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intricon.com

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides medical and micro coils for pacemaker programming and interventional catheter positioning applications; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. The company was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America and changed its name to IntriCon Corporation. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

