IntriCon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.6% Upside

IntriCon Corporation found using ticker (IIN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 26.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 60.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.6 and the 200 day moving average is 19.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $154m. Visit the company website at: https://www.intricon.com

The potential market cap would be $247m based on the market concensus.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides micro coils for surgical navigation clinical applications, such as interventional pulmonology, and electrophysiology; joint engineering and manufacturing services for complex medical devices, including catheters covering a range of applications for cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, radiology, and pulmonology; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. The company was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America and changed its name to IntriCon Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.