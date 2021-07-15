IntriCon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

IntriCon Corporation found using ticker (IIN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 29.33. Now with the previous closing price of 23.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The day 50 moving average is 21.84 and the 200 day MA is 22.46. The company has a market cap of $213m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.intricon.com

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets. The company also provides micro coils for surgical navigation clinical applications, such as interventional pulmonology, and electrophysiology; joint engineering and manufacturing services for complex medical devices, including catheters covering a range of applications for cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, radiology, and pulmonology; bubble sensors and flow restrictors that monitor and control the flow of fluid in an intravenous infusion system; and safety needle products for original equipment manufacturing customers. In addition, it offers professional audio headset products used for emergency response needs in the fire, law enforcement, safety, aviation, and military markets; and a line of miniature ear-and head-worn devices used by performers and support staff in the music and stage performance markets. The company sells its hearing device products, and medical and professional audio communications products directly to hearing instrument manufacturers, distributors, and partnerships; and microphone products to the radio communication and professional audio industries, as well as markets and sells hearing aid devices directly to consumers through direct mail advertising, Internet, and call center. The company was formerly known as Selas Corporation of America and changed its name to IntriCon Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota.