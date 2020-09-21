Intrepid Potash, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.1% Upside

Intrepid Potash, Inc with ticker code (IPI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 13.17. With the stocks previous close at 9.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.15 while the 200 day moving average is 10.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $140m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intrepidpotash.com

Intrepid Potash produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

