Intrepid Potash, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Intrepid Potash, Inc with ticker code (IPI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 13.17. With the stocks previous close at 11.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $139m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intrepidpotash.com

Intrepid Potash produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment offers Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company provides salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

