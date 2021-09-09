Twitter
Intrepid Potash, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

Intrepid Potash, Inc with ticker code (IPI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 21 with a mean TP of 28.67. Now with the previous closing price of 30.27 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.99. The company has a market cap of $389m. Company Website: http://www.intrepidpotash.com

Intrepid Potash produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

