Intrepid Potash, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -24.7% Downside

Intrepid Potash, Inc found using ticker (IPI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 12.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.1 this would imply there is a potential downside of -24.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.64 and the 200 day MA is 10.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $206m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intrepidpotash.com

Intrepid Potash produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment offers Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company provides salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion applications in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.