Intrepid Potash, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.1% Downside

Intrepid Potash, Inc found using ticker (IPI) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 30. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.32 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -15.1%. The 50 day MA is 29.73 and the 200 day moving average is 17.46. The company has a market cap of $498m. Find out more information at: http://www.intrepidpotash.com

Intrepid Potash produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.