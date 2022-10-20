Intrepid Potash, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

Intrepid Potash, Inc with ticker code (IPI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 42.5. With the stocks previous close at 43.15 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The 50 day MA is 43.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.04. The market cap for the company is $582m. Find out more information at: https://www.intrepidpotash.com

The potential market cap would be $573m based on the market concensus.

Intrepid Potash, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market. The Trio segment provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. The Oilfield Solutions segment sells water for use in the oil and gas services industry; and offers potassium chloride real-time mixing services on location for hydraulic fracturing operations and trucking services. The company also offers salt for use in animal feeds, industrial applications, pool salts, and treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use in the deicing and dedusting of roads; brines for well development and completion activities in the oil and gas industry; and metal recovery salt, a combination of potash and salt to enhance the recovery of aluminum in the aluminum recycling processing facilities. Intrepid Potash was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.