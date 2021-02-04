INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU – Consensus Indicates Potential 381.0% Upside

INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU found using the Ticker (IAG.MC) now have 14 analysts providing opinions on the stock. The overall opinion of which is a ‘hold’. The target price ranges between €10.24 and €6.2 so the average target price would be €8.08. Given that the previous closing stock price was at €1.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 381.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €1.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to €1.67. The market capitalisation for the company is €8b. Company Website: http://www.iairgroup.com

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 598 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.