Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU – Consensus Indicates Potential 381.0% Upside

DirectorsTalk Interviews

INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU found using the Ticker (IAG.MC) now have 14 analysts providing opinions on the stock. The overall opinion of which is a ‘hold’. The target price ranges between €10.24 and €6.2 so the average target price would be €8.08. Given that the previous closing stock price was at €1.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 381.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at €1.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to €1.67. The market capitalisation for the company is €8b. Company Website: http://www.iairgroup.com

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 598 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.